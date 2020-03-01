Society

Last Call: NYC will reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- New York City will reportedly remove the last remaining payphones from the streets.

City workers will remove 30 payphones in Hell's Kitchen, located on the west side of Manhattan, by the end of March. Then they will rip out about 3,000 more payphones across the five boroughs, according to Gothamist.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson got on the case after residents complained about the high number of unused phones taking up sidewalk space.

Several of those payphones will be replaced with Link NYC internet kiosks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of teen fatally shot in Avalon Park seeks community help to catch killers
Lightfoot calls CTA Red Line shooting video 'extremely disturbing'
Loyola sends Rome study abroad students home due to coronavirus fears
Warrant issued for man wanted in connection to fatal West Town bar stabbing
Biden will win South Carolina primary: ABC News
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Infected coronavirus patient in home isolation shares experience
Show More
Leap Year babies welcomed in Chicago area hospitals
Bicyclist killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Front door smashed at Zumiez store in the Loop: CPD
Daughter of Chicago's public enemy No. 1 'El Mencho' charged in cartel case
More TOP STORIES News