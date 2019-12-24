chicago proud

Wheeling police officers spread holiday cheer, 'arrest hunger' for families in need

By
WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- The holiday spirit is in full swing in north suburban Wheeling.

The Wheeling Police Department isn't only working to keep streets safe this holiday season, but they're also trying to make the holidays a little easier for people in need.

"I thought 'what can we do for people in need that don't have enough to eat during the holidays,'" said Crime Prevention Officer Scott Laverd.

Laverd's idea helped launch "Wheeling Police Arrest Hunger" two years ago.

The donations come from customers at Jimenez Grocery and then get distributed across the area. Nearly 100 families benefit from the program.

"Everyday we try to do our part to help anyone in need and this is another way," said Pat Bedolla, Jimenez Grocery manager.

The overflowing box of groceries then makes its way to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Buffalo Grove, where needy families can come and receive a meal just in time for the holidays.

"As humans we need to help each other, so once you do it, you'll really feel good about it, because there is nothing like the happiness you get from giving," Bedolla said. "It's not so much as the recipient, it's the person that's giving."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywheelingholidayhungerfood bankchicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
DePaul grad among deaf, hard of hearing lawyers sworn in to Supreme Court Bar Association
Thousands of Englewood children get Christmas gifts thanks to Chicago woman
CPS teacher collects over 1,000 gifts for students in Bronzeville
West Side student gets full ride scholarship to Columbia University
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Children fight off thief who stole car in West Ridge; 4 charged
Former CPD officer paralyzed in 1987 on-duty crash welcomed home
Elderly woman drives car into Matteson Starbucks
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Father stabbed son to death in Lakeview home, prosecutors say
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
New Chicago taxes, fees in 2020
Show More
Kane Co. man extradited back to Ill. to face sex assault charges
Man ordered held on $300K bond on gun charge after 13 shot in Englewood
DePaul grad among deaf, hard of hearing lawyers sworn in to Supreme Court Bar Association
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog and mild
Chicago Weather: Holiday shoppers, ice skaters enjoy unseasonably warm temps Monday
More TOP STORIES News