Oprah to moderate Chicago discussion on Michelle Obama's book tour

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former First Lady Michelle Obama will have some celebrities along for her upcoming book tour.
Oprah Winfrey will be with her in Chicago to moderate the discussion of Mrs. Obama's new memoir called "Becoming."
Chicago is Obama's first stop on her tour, taking place on November 13 at the United Center.
Michelle Obama will also be visiting, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York Detroit, Denver, San Jose and Dallas.
Other celebrities who will moderate discussion at other stops on the tour include Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Michele Norris.
For more information visit BecomingMichelleObama.com.