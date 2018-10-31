SOCIETY

Oprah to moderate Chicago discussion on Michelle Obama's book tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will have some celebrities along for her upcoming book tour.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former First Lady Michelle Obama will have some celebrities along for her upcoming book tour.

Oprah Winfrey will be with her in Chicago to moderate the discussion of Mrs. Obama's new memoir called "Becoming."

Chicago is Obama's first stop on her tour, taking place on November 13 at the United Center.

Michelle Obama will also be visiting, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York Detroit, Denver, San Jose and Dallas.

Other celebrities who will moderate discussion at other stops on the tour include Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Michele Norris.

For more information visit BecomingMichelleObama.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybooksmichelle obamaoprah winfreyChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Zion woman, 91, goes trick-or-treating for first time
Chicago's official Christmas tree selected
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
Field Museum to renovate Native North American Hall with Native American partners
More Society
Top Stories
Man maced, robbed inside River North hotel room
Jason Van Dyke returns to court for first time since conviction
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop, driver charged
Zion woman, 91, goes trick-or-treating for first time
Chicago charter school teachers vote to authorize strike
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy but dry on Halloween
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in prison after transfer
Woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Show More
Local companies could fool customers using stock images, familiar brand names
Target closing South Side stores in Chatham, Morgan Park
Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues
Animals get Halloween surprises at Brookfield Zoo, Shedd Aquarium
More News