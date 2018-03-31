SOCIETY

Orbit Skate Center holds final skate

EMBED </>More Videos

Orbit Skate Center in Palatine held its final skate Saturday night. (WLS)

By
PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
Roller skating enthusiasts from around the country gathered in Palatine Saturday to say goodbye to the Midwest's largest skating rink.

Orbit Skate Center closed Saturday after 46 years in business. Owner Sandra Levin said the maintenance costs and property taxes forced her to close.

Orbit offered theme skate nights, skating lessons, and a restaurant and bar.

"This place is really close to me," said skater Max Imzustode. "I've been coming for a while now. It's like a part of me. A part of me is now missing."

Orbit became a popular hangout after it opened in 1972, while its retro vibe gave it an almost cult-like following in more recent years.

"I skate four times a week," said Bill Koutnik. "I go to different roller rinks, but to me, this is where I met a lot of people."

"It's the family atmosphere of all the people who come here," said Rebecca Pope. "There are so many adults that come and we're all a big family. It feels so comfortable and so welcoming to be here."

Orbit has been busier since its closing was announced than it had been in years, according to Levin. She said she views Orbit's final night as a celebration.

"My kids grew up here, my grandkids grew up here," Levin said. "My younger daughter is here with her friends tonight. So it's a special night. It's a special time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystore closingPalatine
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News