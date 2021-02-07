Our Chicago: The origins of Black History Month and Chicago's role

University of Chicago alum Dr. Carter G. Woodson played a key role in making sure that the history of African Americans is taught and celebrated.
Dr. Carol Adams, a sociologist and President of Urban Prescriptives Consulting and Dr. Lionel Kimble, a history professor at Chicago State University, discussed Woodson's impact during an interview with ABC7 Chicago.
Kimble is also the Vice President of Programs for the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, an organization founded by Dr. Woodson.
For more information about Black History Month and to find events, visit the Association for thee Study of African American Life and History's website.