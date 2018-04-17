BARBARA BUSH

World leaders and friends offer condolences after former First Lady passes away

HOUSTON, Texas --
There has been an outpouring of support as people remember the life and legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush passed away at the age of 92 today.
