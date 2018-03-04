SOCIETY

Overcoming & navigating stages of divorce

Divorce attorney Rebecca Zung stopped by ABC7 to offer a roadmap on how to navigate every stage of divorce. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Divorce attorney Rebecca Zung stopped by ABC7 to offer a roadmap on how to navigate every stage of divorce.

Her new book is called Breaking Free: A step-by-step guide for achieving emotional, physical and spiritual freedom. It addresses the many emotions and legal and financial issues that arise with a divorce.

Zung has helped thousands of people navigate their own divorces and truly walks the talk as she has faced her own divorce. Breaking Free is a comprehensive roadmap on how to navigate every stage of "Divorce With Dignity" and inspires people to create a new future

https://www.yourdivorcesurvivalguide.com
