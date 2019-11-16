Packages4Patriots collects Halloween candy for troops overseas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Troops serving overseas are getting a sweet treat, thanks to some very generous people who are making Chicago Proud.
Dentists from across the Chicagoland teamed up with kids, parents, and Packages4Patriots for a massive Halloween candy collection!
Packages4Patriots uses the candy to create care packages for military members serving overseas.
Packages4Patriots is a non-profit organization located in Elk Grove Village. It has shipped over 7,000 care packages containing nearly 100,000 pounds of supplies to troops since 2019.
To get involved with Packages4Patriotsvisit www.packages4patriots.com.
