Packages4Patriots collects Halloween candy for troops overseas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Troops serving overseas are getting a sweet treat, thanks to some very generous people who are making Chicago Proud.

Dentists from across the Chicagoland teamed up with kids, parents, and Packages4Patriots for a massive Halloween candy collection!

Packages4Patriots uses the candy to create care packages for military members serving overseas.

Packages4Patriots is a non-profit organization located in Elk Grove Village. It has shipped over 7,000 care packages containing nearly 100,000 pounds of supplies to troops since 2019.

To get involved with Packages4Patriotsvisit www.packages4patriots.com.
