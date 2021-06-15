property taxes

Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago team up to host 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' Phone Bank on June 16

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2nd 'Black and Latino Lives Matter' phone bank returns $2.7M to homeowners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host her third "Black and Latino Houses Matter" phone bank on Wednesday, to keep helping Cook County homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions and avoid the Tax Sale.

"I am grateful to ABC 7 for teaming up with me again after we found more than $15.2 million owed to taxpayers since March," Pappas said. "While the Tax Sale disproportionately impacts Black and Latino homeowners, all Cook County homeowners are welcome to call the phone bank."

The following are the phone bank details:

Date: June 16, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Cook County Treasurer's Office
Phone Number: 312- 603 - 5105

Samantha Chatman, a consumer investigative reporter with ABC 7's I-Team, will report on the phone bank throughout the day. A team from the Treasurer's Office, fluent in Spanish, Polish, Chinese and English, will:

Search $76 million in available property tax refunds
Check if you are eligible for $46 million in missing tax exemptions
Verify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycook countytaxesreal estateproperty taxesrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROPERTY TAXES
Chicago renters rethink buying after report on IL property taxes, gov. debt
IL property tax hikes influenced by government debt on your property
2nd 'Black and Latino Lives Matter' phone bank returns $2.7M to homeowners
Cook Co. homeowner received nearly $2K refund thanks to phone bank
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 4 fatally in Englewood mass shooting: CPD
'Catastrophic' Rockton chemical plant fire continues burning for 2nd day
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting victims crash on Lake Shore Drive
Penguins at Shedd Aquarium gain celebrity status
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Teen girl kidnapped off street in Peru, IL
Child tax credit tool unveiled, so low-income families can get benefits
Show More
Vaping arrest turns into violent encounter with police in Ocean City, Maryland
GA cashier shot, killed after argument over face masks: Sheriff
IN man drowns while rescuing girlfriend in Lake Michigan
White Sox tribute to Gary security officer killed during bank robbery
Our America: Black Freedom | Watch full episode
More TOP STORIES News