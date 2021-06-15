Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago team up to host 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' Phone Bank on June 16

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host her third "Black and Latino Houses Matter" phone bank on Wednesday, to keep helping Cook County homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions and avoid the Tax Sale."I am grateful to ABC 7 for teaming up with me again after we found more than $15.2 million owed to taxpayers since March," Pappas said. "While the Tax Sale disproportionately impacts Black and Latino homeowners, all Cook County homeowners are welcome to call the phone bank."The following are the phone bank details:Date: June 16, 2021Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.Location: Cook County Treasurer's OfficePhone Number: 312- 603 - 5105Samantha Chatman, a consumer investigative reporter with ABC 7's I-Team, will report on the phone bank throughout the day. A team from the Treasurer's Office, fluent in Spanish, Polish, Chinese and English, will:Search $76 million in available property tax refundsCheck if you are eligible for $46 million in missing tax exemptionsVerify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxes