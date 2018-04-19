SOCIETY

Parkland shooting survivor speaks with students in South Holland

EMBED </>More Videos

A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting visited with students in the south suburbs Thursday.

By
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting visited with students in the south suburbs Thursday.

Parkland school shooting survivor, Mei-Ling Ho-Shing shared her story as she visited Thornwood High School in South Holland Thursday in an effort to make sure teens-- especially minorities-- are a part of what she calls a conversation for change.

The 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas junior participated in the student-led effort at the predominately black, south suburban school. She hoped to inspire students of color who she said may not feel a connection to the "Never Again" movement.

Ho-Shing shadowed senior Nicolette Sales who helped to organize a student walkout in March.

Thursday's student discussion was about the toll of gun violence and its possible solutions. It was Ho-Shing's first visit to a school outside Florida.

It comes on the eve of the national walkout honoring those killed 19 years ago at Columbine High School in Colorado and is a part of school's involvement in Partnership for Resilience, an effort to make schools more trauma sensitive for students.

On February 14th, a gunman shot and killed 17 people at the Florida high school school.

Ho-Shing, who is also a Black Lives Matter activist, lost two friends and a coach on that day.

Although, she's still somewhat traumatized by her ordeal, Ho-Shing remains determined to inspire. She hopes to encourage students to become part of the conversation and take action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparkland school shootinghigh schoolprotesteducationSouth Holland
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News