Parkland shooting survivor speaks with students in South Holland

A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting visited with students in the south suburbs Thursday.Parkland school shooting survivor, Mei-Ling Ho-Shing shared her story as she visited Thornwood High School in South Holland Thursday in an effort to make sure teens-- especially minorities-- are a part of what she calls a conversation for change.The 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas junior participated in the student-led effort at the predominately black, south suburban school. She hoped to inspire students of color who she said may not feel a connection to the "Never Again" movement.Ho-Shing shadowed senior Nicolette Sales who helped to organize a student walkout in March.Thursday's student discussion was about the toll of gun violence and its possible solutions. It was Ho-Shing's first visit to a school outside Florida.It comes on the eve of the national walkout honoring those killed 19 years ago at Columbine High School in Colorado and is a part of school's involvement in Partnership for Resilience, an effort to make schools more trauma sensitive for students.On February 14th, a gunman shot and killed 17 people at the Florida high school school.Ho-Shing, who is also a Black Lives Matter activist, lost two friends and a coach on that day.Although, she's still somewhat traumatized by her ordeal, Ho-Shing remains determined to inspire. She hopes to encourage students to become part of the conversation and take action.