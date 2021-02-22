The Chicago Index surveys city's voters on variety of civic issues

Take the Chicago Index survey here.
Called "The Chicago Index," each quarter, the Index will survey residents on a number of civic issues, including everything from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's job performance to garbage pickup in your neighborhoods.
ABC 7 is the exclusive broadcast partner for The Chicago Index, and we'll bring you the results on our newscasts and digital platforms. Look for the results of the first index in early April. If you are interested in participating in the survey, you can sign up for free at TheChicagoIndex.com.