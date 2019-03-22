Society

People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s, study finds

EMBED <>More Videos

People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report. Watch the story from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 20, 2019.

According to a new study, people don't become fully-formed adults until they're in their 30s.

Scientists from Cambridge University say even though the law deems a person an adult when they turn 18, the brain doesn't mature until 30 at the earliest.

The lead researcher says we don't move from childhood right into adulthood. Rather, there's a trajectory that lingers in between the two stages.

They admit that some may advance faster than others, but don't put too much pressure on yourself if you don't feel like a grown-up yet.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhealthcheckbuzzworthybig talkersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dan Ryan shut down for hours Friday morning after woman shot in car
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle Englewood house fire
R. Kelly in court Friday to request permission to travel to Dubai
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
Henry Pratt shooting victim's family sues ISP
Chicago AccuWeather: Fair skies, cool temps Friday morning
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
Show More
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
WATCH: Man charged for repeatedly punching woman over parking spot
Zion military veteran missing since Friday
71-year-old battling cancer breaks planking world record
Peoples Gas CEO defends consumer cost of gas line replacement project
More TOP STORIES News