People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s, study finds

According to a new study, people don't become fully-formed adults until they're in their 30s.
Scientists from Cambridge University say even though the law deems a person an adult when they turn 18, the brain doesn't mature until 30 at the earliest.
The lead researcher says we don't move from childhood right into adulthood. Rather, there's a trajectory that lingers in between the two stages.
They admit that some may advance faster than others, but don't put too much pressure on yourself if you don't feel like a grown-up yet.
