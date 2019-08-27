Society

People who post selfies seen as less likable, study says

If you're looking for likes by posting a selfie, a new study suggests that might actually make you less likable.

Psychologists at Washington State University wanted to know if people would judge you differently based on whether you posted a selfie or a photo someone else took of you.

They worked with hundreds of Instagram users and found that the folks who posted a lot of selfies were seen as less likable.

Not only that, they were also seen as less successful, more insecure and less open to new experiences.

Researchers say even when the Instagram feeds were similar, showing things like achievements or travel, people thought less of the one who posted selfies - especially the kinds of selfies focused on appearance.

On the other hand, people who posted pictures of themselves taken by other people were seen as having higher self esteem, being more adventurous, less lonely, more outgoing, more dependable and more successful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocietysocial mediaphotosstudyinstagramselfie
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Edgewater attempted robbery
Police investigating possible serial rapist on South Side, 4 women attacked
Businessman stirs condo controversy in Lakeview by buying 17 units
Dozens of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein's death
Boy, 14, seen running from burning vehicle with hair on fire in Bronzeville
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Teen battles cancer alone at NC hospital, mother denied US access
Show More
Arlington Heights police release sketch of suspect in luring attempt
Lori Loughlin, husband due in court for college admissions scandal
WATCH LIVE: Kim Foxx announces partnership to expunge marijuana convictions
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, mild Tuesday
Rosa Parks and Sally Ride get their very own Barbie dolls
More TOP STORIES News