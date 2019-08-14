Society

Permit denied for 'Straight Pride Parade' in California city

MODESTO, Calif. -- City officials in Modesto, California denied a permit for a proposed "Straight Pride Event" on Friday.

After weeks of debate, the City Council says organizers did not get the event insured and also cited safety concerns.

The parade was advertised on social media as "celebrating heterosexuality, masculinity, and more."

Organizers can re-apply for a permit in a non-residential area. But it's unlikely they will be able to find a carrier to provide insurance.
