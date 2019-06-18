Society

Pew: World's population projected to stop growing by 2100

Our crowded world will see a slowdown in population by the end of the century.

That's according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.

The group said Monday it expects the world's population to virtually stop growing by the year 2100.

It points to falling global fertility rates as the reason why.

But before we see the expected steep decline in population, Pew says we will see a huge increase in people on the planet.

It expects the population to jump from nearly 7.8 billion people to 10.9 billion between now and the 22nd century.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldresearchpopulation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
Police question person of interest after 3 shot on CTA bus on South Side
Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha
President Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week
Chicago AccuWeather: Fog early and cooler by the lake Tuesday
Investigation: Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case
Nik Wallenda installs highwire in Times Square
Show More
Pride flag flies above Illinois capitol for 1st time
Woodridge couple welcomes quadruplets in time for Father's Day
EXCLUSIVE: Family lives in van after losing $10K to fake landlord
Brendt Christensen U of I case turns on the footprint of a killer
Alsip police say car thieves targeting customers at Kedzie gas station
More TOP STORIES News