Phillip Jackson, founder of the Black Star Project and community activist, dies

Phillip Jackson, who founded the educational nonprofit Black Star Project in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, has died, fellow community activists confirmed late Sunday.

Jackson died of cancer. He was 68.

Jackson died of cancer. He was 68.

He also worked for Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Housing Authority and the Boys and Girls Clubs, among other influential positions he held through the years.

In a tweet, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. said: "Phillip Jackson was a bright black star, who gave his all to educating the children of Chicago. He will live as long as we remember him. Rest in heavenly peace. #BlackStarProject."
