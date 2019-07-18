Society

Billboard's message causes controversy among Philadelphia residents

PHILADELPHIA -- A controversial billboard has shown up on I-95 North.

The question -- is it tongue in cheek or out of line?

A number of ABC 7 Chicago's sister station, WPVI, viewers reached out about the billboard for Gabay and Gottlieb Cosmetic, a plastic and reconstruction surgery center.

It features a fit woman in a swimsuit and reads, "Keeping Our Beaches Beautiful."

Some people wrote, "Body shaming is disgusting. Keep our city beautiful, take down your billboard."

Others say they're not against plastic surgery, but what kind of message does it send to young women who think they need to fix their bodies to be perceived as beautiful.

WPVI reached out to the office and chatted with Dr. Neil Gottlieb who says the billboard was never meant to be negative, and they would never shame anyone.

He says they cater to clients of every age, weight and size and if people are offended, it's clearly not effective advertising.

The billboard has been up a few times over the past three years, and this is the first time they've received this kind of feedback.

He says it was meant to be lighthearted and comedic, but if people don't want to see this, they will simply move on.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphilly newsadvertisingbig talkersroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman critically injured after throat slashed near DePaul
Chicago area braces for dangerous heat
5 pulled from Lake Michigan after boat crash
Protests held after Naperville gas station employee questions customers' citizenship
Marcello's Father and Son reopening in Logan Square following closure
Andrew Freund deemed mentally fit for trial in death of son, A.J.
Suspect screaming 'You die!' kills at least 26 at anime studio
Show More
Wasp spray being used as dangerous meth alternative, police say
South Shore woman charged in daughter's alleged abuse death
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning storms then hot, humid, breezy Thursday
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
Man fatally struck, possibly by dirt bike, in Humboldt Park hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News