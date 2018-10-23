SOCIETY

Phoenix Suns, Rising FC step up after no one shows up to Arizona boy's pizza party

It was a sad showing for a 6-year-old boy's birthday party in Arizona.

Teddy's mom says they invited 32 of his classmates to a pizza party for his birthday in Tucson Sunday afternoon.

But no one showed up at Peter Piper Pizza restaurant.

Social media was flooded with messages of support and Teddy's story caught the attention of some big names in the sports world.

The Phoenix Suns invited Teddy to come watch Wednesday night's game against the Lakers.

The Suns tweeted, "How about we celebrate with thousands at our place! Tickets to Wednesday's #SunsVSLakers game are all yours Teddy! Talk soon!"


Phoenix Rising FC also invited Teddy to Friday's playoff game.

"Teddy can get The Mala from @VeneziasPizza and join 7,000 of his closest friends this Friday. Come on out Teddy! #UpRising," the club tweeted.

