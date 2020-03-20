Society

PHOTOS: Downtown Chicago deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak

1 / 9

Zach Ben-Amots
By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Social distancing during COVID-19 is creating a remarkable scene in downtown Chicago, where some of the most popular and crowded spaces are all but deserted.

ABC7 gathered photos at some of the spots that are usually filled with tourists and commuters to find them all eerily empty.

Only a few joggers and police officers are at popular tourist destinations like the Bean, Millenium and Grant Parks, the lakefront, Museum Campus, and the Chicago Theatre.

Meanwhile, some of the highest traffic CTA stations are also nearly empty, as more and more workers in the Loop telecommute and work from home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopspotoncommunity journalistcoronavirustourism
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker expected to announce shelter in place order in daily COVID-19 briefing
'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
Oak Park shelter-in-place order takes effect
Coronavirus in Indiana: 79 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths so far
Show More
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Bartlett preschooler tests positive for COVID-19
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
More TOP STORIES News