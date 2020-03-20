PHOTOS: Downtown Chicago deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Social distancing during COVID-19 is creating a remarkable scene in downtown Chicago, where some of the most popular and crowded spaces are all but deserted.ABC7 gathered photos at some of the spots that are usually filled with tourists and commuters to find them all eerily empty.Only a few joggers and police officers are at popular tourist destinations like the Bean, Millenium and Grant Parks, the lakefront, Museum Campus, and the Chicago Theatre.Meanwhile, some of the highest traffic CTA stations are also nearly empty, as more and more workers in the Loop telecommute and work from home.