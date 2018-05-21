ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding 2018: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more featured in new official photos

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">This official wedding photo shows the bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, bottom second from left, and the page boys, including Prince George, to the bride's right. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)</span></div>
Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared new official wedding photos on Monday that included their families as well as the bridesmaids and page boys.

On Saturday, the archbishop of Canterbury declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife.

Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, made the proclamation after the couple promised to love and cherish one another "till death us do part" and exchanged rings.

The British-American pair is now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the duchess will take her place among senior members of the royal family.

See the new photos, along with other photos from the big day, in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & worldeurope
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News