A unique art piece created by a Northwestern University professor is now on display in London's Trafalgar Square.Northwestern University Art Professor Michael Rakowitz created "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist," a sculpture made in the shape of a Lamassu, which is a winged bull with a human head and is said to have protective properties in the Assyrian culture.The sculpture was unveiled Wednesday on the "Fourth Plinth" in Trafalgar Square and is made out of 10,000 flattened cans of date syrup from Iraq. Rakowitz said the date syrup is symbolic of the negative effects the Iraq wars had the country's people and economy. Rakowtiz stood next to London Mayor Sadiq Khan when the sculpture was unveiled.The "Fourth Plinth" was originally meant to be occupied by a statue of King William IV, but that project lost its funding before it could be finished.Rakowitz said he has been creating art for the public since 1998.