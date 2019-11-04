Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson says he's 'toying' with retirement

The city's top cop didn't confirm that he's planning to step down, but did say "You know I've been toying with it for sometime," during budget hearings on Monday afternoon.
NEW: Police superintendent Eddie Johnson is considering retirement. “You know I’ve been toying with it for sometime” he said during budget hearings today. He says he really started thinking about it after his trip to see the Bears play in London. pic.twitter.com/RFUpmpA9li— Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) November 4, 2019
He added that he really started thinking about it after his trip to see the Bears play in London.
In October, Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car near his home after having a medical episode. The episode was said to be caused by missing his high blood pressure medication.
RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot says CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
He suggested he was not worried about that and that the outcome of that investigation was not driving his decision.