nobel prize

Polish, Austrian authors awarded Nobel prizes in literature

Olga Tokarczuk/ Peter Handke

STOCKHOLM -- The 2018 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life," while the 2019 prize went to Austrian author Peter Handke.

Mats Malm, the Swedish Academy's permanent secretary, says Handke was honored "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience."

The shortlist was made of eight names of which two were picked for the 2018 and 2019 awards, said Anders Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy.

Two Nobel Prizes were announced Thursday after the 2018 literature award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.

With the glory comes a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award to be shared a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates receive them at an elegant ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10 the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896 together with five other Nobel winners. The sixth one, the peace prize, is handed out in Oslo, Norway on the same day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynobel prizeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NOBEL PRIZE
U of C alum becomes oldest Nobel Prize winner at 97
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
Princeton University professor wins Nobel Prize in Physics
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion, suspect photos released
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
CTU to announce strike date for Edgewater charter school
Phone number scam imitating Amazon cost Chicago woman $1,500
Armed robber targets Logan Square Walgreens
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on Spirit flight
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, warm, scattered evening showers Thursday
Show More
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Toni Preckwinkle to present Cook County 2020 budget
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
Man pistol-whipped in Rogers Park home invasion
Best Buy holding hiring event Thursday for seasonal workers
More TOP STORIES News