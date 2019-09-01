pope francis

Pope Francis rescued by Vatican firefighters after getting stuck in elevator for 25 minutes

VATICAN CITY -- Where's the pope? He's stuck in a Vatican elevator.

Thousands of people who were gathered in St. Peter's Square for the traditional Sunday on-the-dot-of-noon appearance by Pope Francis were watching for the window of the Apostolic Palace to be thrown open so they could listen to the pope's remarks and receive his blessing. But after seven minutes, people were looking at each other quizzically: no pope?

Then Francis popped out and answered their question: "First of all I must excuse myself for being late. I was blocked in an elevator for 25 minutes."

Apparently referring to electrical power, Francis explained that there was a "drop in tension," causing the elevator to get stuck.

"Thank God the firefighters intervened," Francis said, referring to tiny Vatican City State's own fire department.

He then asked for a round of applause for his rescuers, and went ahead with his regular remarks and blessings, concluding with an announcement that he has chosen 13 churchmen to become the Church's newest cardinals.

The Vatican didn't say if the pope was alone in the elevator or accompanied by any of his aides.

RELATED: Pope explains reluctant ring kiss: Fear of spreading germs

EMBED More News Videos

Pope Francis has set the record straight about why he pulled his hand away when throngs of people lined up this week to kiss his ring: for fear of spreading germs.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvatican citypope francisrescuepopeelevatoru.s. & worldfire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope issues order to address church sex abuse
Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City
Pope explains reluctant ring kiss seen in viral video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26 shot, 8 fatally, in Labor Day weekend violence
Hurricane Dorian update: Storm intensifies to Category 5
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, morning showers Sunday
At least 7 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Naperville residents rally against sale of recreational pot
Driver shot, crashes into IDOT truck on OB Dan Ryan; 2 lanes closed
Woman's car stolen with 2 children inside in River North
Show More
Chicago beaches, public outdoor pools to close after Monday
Teen killed in Austin shooting ID'd
1 dead after car crashes into restaurant on Northwest Side
Shedd Aquarium launches app giving blind guests independence
NYC street littered with chicken guts
More TOP STORIES News