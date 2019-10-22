halloween

Popeye's popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich turned into Halloween costume

The popularity over Popeye's Spicy Chicken sandwich drove Americans crazy over the summer.

Well now, you can capture the craze, in a costume.

It's called the "sold out chicken sandwich costume." It features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white 'sold out' stamp.

Some people even waited in line to snag one but you won't have to because Yandy.com is selling the costume for about $80.

Like the sandwich, you will want to get one before they're gone.
