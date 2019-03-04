LOTTERY

Powerball jackpot grows to $381M

EMBED </>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more? (Julie Jacobson/AP Photo)

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Wednesday's drawing will be worth $381,000,000!

The cashout value will be $228-million.
RELATED: The largest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots in history

The winning numbers on Saturday: 01-19-25-27-68. The Powerball was 21.

Two $1-million tickets were sold in Delaware and Ohio, but no one hit the jackpot.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize.

His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was claimed by a single Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina.

Powerball is played in 44 states.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypowerballlotteryjackpotmega millionsu.s. & world
LOTTERY
Illinois Lottery glitch causes problems, including overpayment to winners
Winning lotto ticket worth more than $1M sold in Tinley Park
Lottery winner has 3 hours left to claim $4M prize
Lottery winner claims prize in Scream mask to hide identity
More lottery
SOCIETY
Firefighter with brain tumor honored for donating organs
Former Chicago couple opens pizza shop to help employ homeless
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
Woman confronts man who criticized her for speaking Spanish
More Society
Top Stories
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side ID'd
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago records coldest March temp since 2002
Young sisters, ages 5 and 8, survive 44 hours lost in woods
Chicago celebrating 182nd birthday Monday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold Monday
Former Chicago couple opens pizza shop to help employ homeless
'The Bachelor' Colton finally jumps the fence tonight
Show More
Boy, 5, calls police on Momo challenge
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steals $5
Photo of students at party with swastika image sparking outrage
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
More News