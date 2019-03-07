lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $414M

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Saturday's drawing will be worth $414 million.

The cashout value will be $247.9 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 06, 10, 21, 35, 46 and a Powerball of 23.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come just days after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Mega Millions winner anonymous claims $1.5B jackpot
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
Police: Woman say she was stabbed, robbed in Grant Park
Chance the Rapper shares story of meeting girlfriend ahead of wedding
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis to be released soon
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy, chance for snow late Thursday
6 charged in Harvey corruption investigation, feds say
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Show More
VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway
Chicago named No. 1 city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Alvin Ailey dance company in Chicago for 60th anniversary tour
How does plane de-icing work?
More TOP STORIES News