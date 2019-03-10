lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $448M

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won the $414 million drawing Saturday night.

The drawing on Wednesday will be worth $448 million.

The numbers for Saturday's drawing were 5-6-45-55-59 with a Powerball of 14.

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come just days after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

LOTTERY
