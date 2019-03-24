Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $750M

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3273412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

There was no winner in Saturday night's Powerball jackpot drawing.Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has ballooned to an estimated $750 million, which would be the fourth-largest grand lottery prize in U.S. history.Saturday's winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot were 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3Lottery officials say a winning ticket is worth an estimated $750 million. That's an estimated lump sum payout of nearly $465.5 million before taxes.The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was the day after Christmas.