Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $750M

Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has ballooned to an estimated $750 million, which would be the fourth-largest grand lottery prize in U.S. history.
Saturday's winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot were 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
Lottery officials say a winning ticket is worth an estimated $750 million. That's an estimated lump sum payout of nearly $465.5 million before taxes.
The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was the day after Christmas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.