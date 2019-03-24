lottery

Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $750M

EMBED <>More Videos

Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has ballooned to an estimated $750 million.

There was no winner in Saturday night's Powerball jackpot drawing.

Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has ballooned to an estimated $750 million, which would be the fourth-largest grand lottery prize in U.S. history.

Saturday's winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot were 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Lottery officials say a winning ticket is worth an estimated $750 million. That's an estimated lump sum payout of nearly $465.5 million before taxes.

MORE: Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots: The 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners

EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was the day after Christmas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyillinoisjackpotpowerballbuzzworthyu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball: Winning numbers for tonight's $638 million jackpot
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
TOP STORIES
Harvey police look for suspects in shooting of 10-year-old boy
Off-duty Chicago cop killed in River North shooting identified
Shamrock Shuffle kicks off Chicago running season Sunday
Taxi crashes into Loop building
Man dead after shooting in Logan Square
Northern Lights may be visible from Chicago this weekend
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
Show More
Enterprise employee allegedly put LSD in co-workers' drinks
Bear 'wanted' in honey theft
Search continues for Indianapolis baby Amiah Robertson
Susana Mendoza endorses Lori Lightfoot for Chicago Mayor
Brookfield Zoo's oldest animal turns 50
More TOP STORIES News