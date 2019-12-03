service animal

Pres. George HW Bush's service dog statue unveiled

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A statue of Sully Bush, the service dog of President George H.W. Bush, was unveiled Monday at the late president's library.

The non-profit America's VetDogs commissioned the tribute by sculptor Susan Bahary to create the life-like piece, which is being placed in the permanent collection at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. VetDogs is the same organization that selected and trained Sully to serve the president from June 2018 until his death last year.

RELATED: Pres. George HW Bush's service dog getting his own statue

Bahary said she will always remember the image of the yellow Labrador Retreiver in mourning, laying quietly below the coffin of the man he had served, according to a statement. The life-size bronze statue portrays Sully holding his leash in his mouth with loyalty in his eyes, which both Bahary and America's VetDogs chose for two reasons.

They wanted to convey Sully's dedication to the president, while also depicting the "retrieve" task Sully and all service dogs from VetDogs learn to perform for their handlers.

President Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter when he received the dog.

SEE ALSO: Sully, Pres. George HW Bush's service dog, receiving honor

The service dog that provided support and companionship to President Bush was treated as a member of the family as Bush's casket left a Houston funeral home in December 2018.

Sully was returned to America's VetDogs in New York before joining the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program, where he is assisting with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel.

Bahary is a renowned sculptor dedicated to honoring military war dogs, K9s, and all service animals through her work, according to her biography. Her creations are on display at museums, universities, and military bases around the world.

WATCH the extended interview with Sully's sculptor, Susan Bahary
EMBED More News Videos

Susan Bahary details her work on the Sully statue. Sully the service dog served Pres. George H.W. Bush from June 2018 untli his death last year.



RELATED STORIES
George HW Bush's dog Sully sworn in as service dog for wounded veterans
President George HW Bush's service dog, Sully, recognized at 2018 CNN Heroes awards
Sully, former President George HW Bush's service dog, honored at training center
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycollege stationstatuetexas newsdogu.s. & worldgeorge h.w. bushservice animal
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SERVICE ANIMAL
SFO's Wag Brigade is paw-fect stress reliever for airport passengers
These 'smart collars' and 'smart vests' help in training guide dogs
Service dog killed in rollover crash near Gary
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Pa.
2nd alleged sex assault victim linked to River North bar speaks out
Cubs don't offer contract to infielder Addison Russell
Sperm whale found dead with 220 pounds of trash in its stomach
4 arrested in stabbing death of East Chicago man found in NW Indiana lake
Show More
Chicago holds 1st of 4 free flu shot clinics this week
Historic bells return to Leaning Tower of Niles
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly
Rev. Jesse Jackson seeks help for man body-slammed by officer
More TOP STORIES News