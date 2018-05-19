ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given royal titles by Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode through Windsor in a carriage following their royal wedding ceremony. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II has conferred a dukedom on Prince Harry - making him the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

The new title will mean that Harry's new wife - American actress Meghan Markle - will become the Duchess of Sussex.

The secondary titles are for use in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The monarch similarly bestowed titles on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before their wedding in 2011.
