ROYAL WEDDING

Princess Diana still a major influence despite heartbreaking absence in royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle will be a beautiful moment but one that reminds us of a heartbreaking absence: Diana, princess of Wales. (KABC)

By David Ono
WINDSOR, England --
Prince Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle was a beautiful moment, but one that reminds us of a heartbreaking absence: Princess Diana, Harry's mother, was not there.

Killed in a 1997 car crash in Paris, it was one of the most tragic chapters in modern royal history, a moment many royal followers still mourn.

It was a stark contrast from her own fairytale royal wedding at Saint Paul's Cathedral in 1981. About 750 million people watched the grand event. They were a couple whom the public thought would eventually be the king and queen of England, but we know now Charles' time has not yet come and Diana is long gone.

She has, however, left her mark.

"It was a seismic shift in the royal family because of Diana. She was all about making the family more approachable, more accessible, keeping it real, but keeping it royal. So, perhaps it is right that Harry is marrying an actress," said ABC News royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber.

"The popularity, I think, is probably at a higher level now than it's ever been in my lifetime, certainly," said royal expert James McCourt. "I think Diana had a lot to do with it, I think when she came into the royal family and shook things up a bit."

Even today, there are young people like Ivanka Siolkowsky, from Canada, who are in Windsor for the latest royal wedding because of Diana's influence.

"I remember the day that Diana died and how public that was for them. It's the worst day of their lives, and the whole world was on them, and there was something about that as a child that really stuck with me. It's bothered me all these years, so, when he was getting married, I wanted to witness the happiest day of his life but with my own eyes," Siolkowsky shared.

Siolkowsky even has a connection to Markle. She was in a scene with the actress on her final episode of "Suits."

Ultimately, it is a new royal era. William, Kate, Harry and now Meghan Markle are all embraced and loved by the young public, and it's all thanks to the woman who endured difficulties but changed the family for the better.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleroyal familyu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News