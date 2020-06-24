Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 715 to over 138K; Gov. Pritzker credits progress to face masks

coronavirus illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As coronavirus cases surge across the country, Illinois has made major progress in the fight against COVID-19.

Illinois' confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 715 to a total of 138,540, state health officials reported Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 64 additional deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 6,770.

Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 29,331 tests, for a total of 1,428,841. Meanwhile, the preliminary statewide test positivity rate for June 17-June 23 went up to 3%.

Gov. Pritzker addressed the state's continued effort to fight the virus Wednesday as other states deal with a surge in cases.

"I think it's a courtesy to other people when you wear a face covering," Pritzker said.

For the first time since April, the U.S. reported nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

"In states like ours, where we have encouraged everybody and set rules around wearing face coverings, we're actually bringing our positivity rate way down, the number of deaths is way down, number of hospitalizations is way down," Pritzker said.

An alarming trend is forming across the country: hospitalizations in America are on the rise in 21 states.

"I think what really turned the corner in Illinois was the use of masking everywhere," Pritzker said.

Advocate Lutheran General Infectious disease director Dr. Robert Citronberg said he's seeing fewer COVID-19 patients, but urged vigilance in the coming weeks.

"We've seen a really dramatic reduction in the number of patients in our hospitals with COVID, which is fantastic," Citronberg said. "We are so excited about that. But it's equally important to not let down our guard."

Dr. Citronberg also cautioned that young people in states like Florida are getting sick, an important reminder the virus can strike any age group.

"I think some of these states that we are seeing surges are about where we were in Illinois two and half months ago, right at the beginning of that growth in exponential cases," he explained.

Illinois is preparing to transition into Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's reopening plan on Friday. Pritzker announced on Tuesday that students may return to school this fall.

Individual districts will be able to create their own safety plan, but the state released guidelines that officials say all schools should follow to maximize in-person instruction for students, while instituting a host of safety measures that will allow districts some flexibility.

The new guidelines will require teachers, staff and students to wear face coverings, prohibit more than 50 people in one space, require social distancing and screenings for symptoms as well as temperature checks, and increase cleaning and disinfection. Officials say schools may have to stagger schedules, including arrivals and dismissals, in order to maintain social distancing.

