Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. JB Pritzker expected to announce shelter-in-place order in daily COVID-19 update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago Eyewitness News has learned Governor JB Pritzker will issue a shelter in place order Friday afternoon.
As of Thursday, there were 422 positive novel coronavirus cases in the state, with four deaths.
Details about what the shelter in place entails are still being worked out and will be unveiled at this 3:00 p.m. daily COVID-19 news conference briefing.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
