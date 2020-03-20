coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Governor JB Pritzker expected to announce shelter in place order in daily COVID-19 briefing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago Eyewitness News has learned Governor JB Pritzker will issue a shelter in place order Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday, there were 422 positive novel coronavirus cases in the state, with four deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on 422 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Details about what the shelter in place entails are still being worked out and will be unveiled at this 3:00 p.m. daily COVID-19 news conference briefing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
A neighborhood in Skokie is staying connected with window art activity
No Southwest service out of Midway
Oak Park shelter-in-place order takes effect
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
PHOTOS: Downtown Chicago deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
Oak Park shelter-in-place order takes effect
Coronavirus in Indiana: 79 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths so far
Show More
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Bartlett preschooler tests positive for COVID-19
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
More TOP STORIES News