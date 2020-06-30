race in america

33 arrested after protesters block Louisville highway demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people.

Protesters blocked lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge Monday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The bridge connects Louisville, Kentucky, to Jeffersonville, Indiana.

RELATED: Man fatally shot at a Louisville park during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor

Protesters had set up banners on the roadway with images of Breonna Taylor, an Black woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were performing a no-knock warrant.

One sign read: "They tried to bury me. They didn't know I was a seed. Breonna Taylor. The revolution is now."

Police reached protesters and asked the crowd to disperse.

Police said 33 people were arrested and 19 vehicles were towed.

RELATED COVERAGE

Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired 3 months later

Beyoncé demands justice for Breonna Taylor's death in letter to Kentucky Attorney General

Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykentuckyprotestu.s. & worldrace in americapolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise
Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death
Starbucks to pause social media ads in protest of hate speech
BET Awards highlight Black voices as artists celebrate culture, history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured after shooting at gas station in River North
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
Palatine teen builds Wiffle ball Wrigley Field in backyard
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Carl Reiner dies at 98
Facebook to invest $800M for data center in DeKalb
Show More
More than 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Michigan bar
Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise
Family sues CPD after squad car runs over, seriously injures teen
Summer may decide fate of leading shots in COVID-19 vaccine race
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 738
More TOP STORIES News