Society

Protesters burn masks at rally against rules at Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho -- At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they're not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahoface maskprotestcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccine eligibility expands
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Teen boys charged with Clearing carjacking
2 shot after fight in Longwood Manor among 11 shot in weekend violence
Evanston's reparations resolution prompts debate over current proposal
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Show More
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Englewood house fire leads to death investigation after body found
Shedd penguins make 'Friends' in new field trip
Where IS ruled, pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News