Freedom Movement USA gathers at Thompson Center to protest stay-at-home order; counter-protest planned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group protesting the ongoing stay-at-home order in Illinois gathered near the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop Friday morning.Freedom Movement USA, a self-described bipartisan organization, was expected to rally from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m."Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy. We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work," the group said in a statement announcing the protest.They called for "common sense" to reopen all businesses in Illinois. The group said they believe stay-at-home orders should instead be decided by cities, municipalities or counties. They said they want a plan to slowly and safely reopen the state to get the economy going again; they are calling on Gov. JB Pritzker and the legislature to work on guidelines to cautiously get people back to work again.Although the group maintains they are bipartisan, many of the speakers ran or are running for public office, and they believe there is a better way to get the state back in working order."Solidarity among workers is not a partisan issue, and neither is economy recovery," said Froy Jimenez, a former Democratic Senate candidate.The group said they expect there to be "hundreds" in attendance but that "masks, gloves and social distancing are requested."Most, but not all of the crowd of about 50 people maintained a social distance; not all were wearing masks.As of Friday, facial masks are mandatory in public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained."The governor has gone beyond his legal authority to order the citizens of the state to do anything," said Ben Bierly, a Republican candidate for Senate. "He only had 30 days; we've gone beyond that."A counter-protest has also been organized by a caravan of drivers who said that they demand further relief, but oppose reopening the state.Pritzker's stay-at-home order is now being challenged by three lawsuits, including one filed by a church pastor .Similar demonstrations have taken place across the country, including one in Michigan Thursday.