Pullman National Monument campus groundbreaking ceremony held on Labor Day on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's deep labor history was celebrated Monday morning as a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pullman National Monument campus was held on the Far South Side.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Senator Dick Durbin were among those observing the occasion.Pullman is steeped in labor and civil rights history and was home to the nation's first African-American labor union.Five years ago, then-President Barack Obama designated the Pullman Train Car Factory as a national monument, and hopes were that the fading industrial corridor would turn into a major tourist destination.The Pullman District was created in the 1880's, and it's one of the most famous company towns in the United States.The iconic Clock Tower will be turned into the Visitor's Center as part of the $34 million renovation.