Coronavirus

Powerful video shows thousands of quarantined New Yorkers clapping for essential workers

New Yorkers across all 5 boroughs applauded first responders, health care workers and other essential workers
NEW YORK -- At exactly 7 p.m. on Friday evening, thousands of New Yorkers in quarantine stood on their porches and near their windows to applaud first responders and health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

This powerful act of solidarity, which lasted several minutes, came about after a call on social media to #clapbecausewecare.

"That gave me chills!" Chris Henken, who recorded video of the applause, tweeted.

Accounting for nearly a quarter of the nation's COVID-19 cases, New York City is battling to keep its hospitals from being overwhelmed. Health care workers are already facing overcrowded emergency rooms, and a nurse recently died from coronavirus after working nonstop for weeks at a hospital

The virus is also taking a toll on the New York City Police Department. More than 500 NYPD personnel have come down with COVID-19, including 442 officers, and two employees have died.

Also included in the umbrella of essential workers are sanitation crews, grocery store workers, delivery drivers and more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew york citycoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump, rejecting blame, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
'This is war': Chicago considered next coronavirus hot spot; McCormick Place to transform into makeshift hospital
Stella Barra brings DIY pizza to you during COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This is war': Chicago considered next coronavirus hot spot; McCormick Place to transform into makeshift hospital
Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
12 U of I Hospital nurses test positive for coronavirus
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
US Navy hospital ship heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Trump boosts COVID-19 aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
Show More
'Baby Shark' song reworked for coronavirus outbreak
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Stella Barra brings DIY pizza to you during COVID-19 outbreak
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Illinois lags in coronavirus testing, but rates are improving
More TOP STORIES News