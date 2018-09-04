I-TEAM

Quick Tip: Dating Scams

EMBED </>More Videos

Jason Knowles and the I-Team on how you can prevent a dating scammer from ditching you.

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
This is really a strange one. In the news this week, one man was accused of meeting women on apps and taking them on high-end dates and fancy restaurants. Police say he would ditch those women before the bill came and after he ate all of the fancy food.

Those women got stuck with the bill. So if you are on these apps, there are some things you can do.

What you may want to do is actually give them your number or exchange numbers once you feel comfortable doing so. Then you can talk to the on the phone you can get to know them a little bit more. This way, you have a phone number - perhaps a more reliable way of getting back to that person, if something like this happens.

The other thing you can do is keep the date simple. According to dating experts, you should not go on a high-end, fancy first date. Instead, you may want to just meet them for coffee, a drink or happy hour.
