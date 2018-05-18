ROYAL WEDDING

Quiz: Do you have what it takes to be a guest at the royal wedding?



Do you have what it takes to be a royal wedding guest? As the big day approaches, test your smarts about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family's wedding traditions in this interactive quiz.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingroyalsroyal familyu.s. & worldfun stuffprince harryMeghan Markle
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News