Society

Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- A couple's wedding photo shoot took an unusual turn when they were photobombed by a group of raccoons.

It happened last month when photographer Kathryn White met newlyweds Zack and Sarah Levenberg in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

RELATED: Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

White tells SF Gate the photo session was underway when they heard a rustling in the bushes.

First, a pair of raccoons appeared, then three more came out of the bushes.

The five animals followed the couple as White kept snapping away.

White tells SF Gate that the couple is now honeymooning in Greece.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogolden gate parkraccoonsgolden gate parkviral videobuzzworthyanimalphotosweddingsphotographyweddingwedding crashersviral
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Sources: Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith not acting like himself
Former Gangster Disciple testifies at trial for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
CPD commander demoted after Lollapalooza-goers allegedly allowed in restricted area
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in Houston
First cannabis cafe in US set to open in California
Documents show Smollett special prosecutor donated to Kim Foxx
Show More
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
Stolen puppy returned to Aurora pet store
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Shedd Aquarium's orphaned sea otter pups get names
Mom writes book to help daughter understand bullying
More TOP STORIES News