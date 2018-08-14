WINDY CITY LIVE

'Rad Girls Can' & 2 local girls making a big difference

"Rad Girls Can" is a book featuring 50 girls and young women throughout history doing amazing things all before the age of 20.

"Rad Girls Can" is a book featuring 50 girls and young women throughout history doing amazing things all before the age of 20. The New York Times Best Selling author Kate Schatz and Illustrator Miriam Klein Stahl dropped by Windy City Live to talk about the book and introduce two of the Rad Girls from Chicago.

Trisha Prabhu is known for creating an anti-cyber bullying app called ReThink that has been downloaded over 500k times. She has since received an investment deal from the popular ABC show "Shark Tank" and has worked tirelessly to help implement anti-bullying curriculum in schools nationwide.

Eva Lewis founded "The I Project" which is a not-for-profit organization that focuses on activism through art. She wants to show how art transcends words and language and brings a physical form to the more complex feelings and problems in society, while also helping to get better resources to South and West Side schools.

For more on Rad Girls Can go to: http://www.radgirlscan.com

For more about ReThink: http://www.rethinkwords.com
For more about The I Project: https://www.theiproject.co
