SOCIETY

Rainbow/PUSH Coalition stages 'Save Our Families' rally

Demonstrators outside Chuck's Gun Shop in Riverdale.

RIVERDALE (WLS) --
The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition held a "Save Our Families" rally and march outside a suburban gun store Saturday.

Demonstrators gathered outside Chuck's Gun Shop in Riverdale and called for the store to end the sale of assault-style weapons.

An employee said the store does not sell that type of weapon. Management emphasized that they do not sell assault-style weapons but declined further comment.

The demonstrators said they also have demands for lawmakers.

"We're asking for comprehensive gun legislation," a participant said. "Ban on the sale of assault weapons to private citizens and there must be a different type of screening to avoid, prohibit those with mental illnesses from having access to weapons of mass destruction."

The marchers cited the Florida school shooting and gun violence in Chicago as reasons for lawmakers to take action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygun controlprotestrallyRiverdale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News