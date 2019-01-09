SOCIETY

Rare penny could be worth more than $1 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Check your pockets, your purses, and those spaces in between your couch cushions.

Check your pockets, your purses, and those spaces in between your couch cushions. You might find a penny worth more than a million bucks.

Don Lutes Junior, of Massachusetts, found a rare 1943 Lincoln penny in his change from his high school lunch in 1947, Heritage Auctions said.

He held onto it until he died in September. Now its going on the auction block.

According to Geek.com, less than 20 of those rare pennies were made because of a mistake.
In 1943, during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for other uses. But a handful of the coins were pressed with copper on accident.

Don Lutes Junior's rare penny is now up for auction. The current bid is $120,000. But it could go for much more than that. A similar penny sold for $1.7 million in 2010.

The auction ends Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycoinsauctionu.s. & worldMassachusetts
SOCIETY
Calif. woman, 86, sets record for world's oldest female trapeze artist
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
Daughter confronts mommy blogger about online posts
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
Former GOP lawmaker Nick Sauer charged after allegedly posting nude images of ex-girlfriend
Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Sisters, 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife, MacKenzie, to divorce
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Show More
Bears DC Vic Fangio to become head coach of Broncos, ESPN reports
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Couple trapped by 2 avalanches on mountain road
More News