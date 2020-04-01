Coronavirus

Relief fund set up to help farm workers and their families amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
CAMARILLO, California -- Millions of farm workers are still in the fields across the nation helping get essential food to the public.

The farm workers are out there in the field, but they're facing uncertain times at home. There is a relief fund that has now been set up as they face challenges in the field under very difficult conditions amid the coronavirus emergency.

An estimated three million farm workers across the country continue to toil in fields.

"I'm the daughter and granddaughter of migrant farm workers. And I've grown up understanding the reality of farm workers in our country my entire life," Monica Ramirez said.

From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



Ramirez is the founder of Justice for Migrant Women.

"First, we're hearing from a lot of people that they're very confused. They're not getting information that they need about the virus. They're now receiving information about what precautionary measures they need to take to stay safe," Ramirez said.

The organization set up a nationwide pandemic relief fund.

"Food, diapers, rent assistance and other basic necessities to the farmer community members. Those who become laid off who are not entitled to paid leave under the law, as well as those who might become sick or might have to take care of another family member," Ramirez said.

Some farm workers in California waved as AIR7 HD flew overhead, many of whom were very close together, while others were spread out.



One California county is reaching out to growers and workers in multiple languages and dialects.

"We shared it with 25,000 farm workers. They included the flyer with their paychecks," Thalia Barrera said.

Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing


The county says a majority of large growers are diligently following guidance, and they're working to educate those who are not.

Ramirez highlights the importance of following stringent measures.

"If we don't take the right measures to make sure that farm workers have everything that they need, as they continue to go to work, there will be many farm workers across our country who get sick. And tragically, I think there will be some farm workers who will even die," Ramirez said.

The organization alongside Hispanics in Philanthropy says 100% of the funds raised will go to farm workers across the country. Many of them are undocumented and will not qualify under the stimulus package even though they paid taxes.

For more information or to donate, visit the Hispanics in Philanthropy website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniahealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldfarmingunited farm workerscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
Concerns about paying rent, mortgages grow as COVID-19 shutdowns continues
Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30
Concerns about paying rent, mortgages grow as COVID-19 shutdowns continues
What to know about Illinois' 5,994 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Hourly workers face more hardship as stay-at-home order is extended
CTA bus driver attacked, crashes on sidewalk in Brainerd on South Side: police
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Show More
Overall crime down in Chicago after first quarter of 2020: report
Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
Wednesday is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start Wednesday with some afternoon sun
More TOP STORIES News