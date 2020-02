Remains of Elgin soldier killed in Korean War to return home nearly 70 years later

The remains of an Elgin soldier who was killed in the Korean War are coming finally home nearly 70 years later.Army Master Sergeant Harold Drews died in December 1950, but his remains were never found.In 2018 North Korea turned over dozens of boxes that contained remains of US service members who were killed during the Korean War.The US Army was recently able to identify Drews' remains.A funeral is planned for February 19 in Saint Charles.