Travis Hall, 13, spends 9/11 honoring first responders

Travis Hall, 13, wasn't even born during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. Travis came home from preschool at the age of four and asked his dad, who is an officer with the Cook County Sheriff's Office, about what happened that day and learned what his dad and other first responders across the country do to keep their communities safe. Since then he's been doing something remarkable: feeding first responders as a way of honoring them and thanking them for their heroism.Windy City Live's Ryan Chiaverini joined Travis at a firehouse in Franklin Park for his ninth year of feeding first responders.Travis also feeds local homeless people and raises money for the Muscular Distrophy Association, which he does to help first responders who are struggling with diseases as a result of being at Ground Zero on 9/11.Travis's big dream for 2020, which will be his 10th year of organizing these events, is to go to New York City and feed first responders in the stations directly surrounding where the World Trade Center's twin towers stood.