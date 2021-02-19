US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas relief in under 24 hours

We’ve now raised $2 MILLION in relief for Texans & are adding more orgs.🙏🏽— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021
I’ll be flying to Texas today ✈️ to visit with Houston rep Sylvia Garcia (@LaCongresista) to distribute supplies and help amplify needs & solutions.
Let’s see how far we can go: https://t.co/4PQkp4gG9v
The New York lawmaker announced on her Instagram late Friday morning that she was flying to Houston to visit with Houston Rep. Sylvia Garcia to help distribute supplies.
Thank you and bienvenida. https://t.co/dK3RgWFq8B— Sylvia R. Garcia (@LaCongresista) February 19, 2021
Ocasio-Cortez's effort is in partnership with 12 Texas organizations getting on-the-ground relief to residents.
She set up the donation website to where contributions will be split evenly between the following the organizations: South Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of West Central Texas, ECHO (Ending Community Homelessness Coalition), Feeding Texas, Corazon Ministries, Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, North Texas Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank, and The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center.
"These groups are working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond," the website states.
As of Friday morning, more than 190,000 customers were still without electricity in the state, according to poweroutage.us. CenterPoint Energy reported just under 6,500 customers had no power Friday morning, representing .25% of the total served. Entergy reported just under more than 3,800 customers were without power.
Ocasio-Cortez isn't been the only leader stepping up to the plate. Astros' Alex Bregman will be hosting a water distribution event Saturday to help those who have been without water for days.
